Animal rights protesters blockade McDonald’s burger factory in Scunthorpe

Animal rights activists calling for McDonald’s to have a fully vegan menu have set up a protest at the fast food chain’s burger factory in Scunthorpe.

Animal Rebellion is at OSI Food Solutions in Luneburg Way and says it is ‘raising the alarm’ about the ‘huge damage’ caused by animal agriculture on the planet.

In a statement, the action group said: “This is our moment to put pressure on McDonald’s to go plant-based by 2025 and we need everyone’s help.

“We won’t leave until McDonald’s commits to go plant-based by 2025 to address the enormous impact they have on the climate, our planet and on animals. The time to act is now.”

Animal Rebellion says the factory produces 3 million patties for McDonald’s every day and claims it has ‘shut-down’ the operation.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Humberside Police are currently deployed at a food distribution centre on Luneburg Way in Scunthorpe following reports of a demonstration of around 50 people at the entrance to a food distribution centre.

“Officers are in attendance in order to allow people to go about their lawful business and to protect the right of individuals to take part and exercise their right to peaceful protest.

“The roads in and around the industrial estate remain unaffected as the demonstration is at the entrance to one premise.

“We are liaising with representatives from all sides to address concerns. We are committed to fulfilling our duty to protect the human rights of all the groups and individuals with an interest in this situation.”

In a statement on its website, OSI Food Solutions says it is ‘the premier global supplier of custom value-added food products to the world’s leading foodservice and retail food brands’.