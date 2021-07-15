Masks and social distancing to remain at Lincolnshire GPs and hospitals

You’ll still need your face masks and sanitiser

People visiting all healthcare settings in Lincolnshire are being asked to carry on following COVID-19 safety measures beyond July 19, when all restrictions are set to end.

Coronavirus measures such as social distancing and wearing a face covering indoors will be scrapped nationally from Monday, July 19, but healthcare settings will keep them in place.

Hospitals and GP practices will encourage staff, patients and visitors to carry on with these safety measures beyond ‘Freedom Day’.

This includes washing and sanitising your hands regularly, wearing a face mask at all times unless medically exempt, and not attending any setting if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitation of patients will be kept to appointment only, and people are being asked to contact the relevant ward to arrange a booking.

Also, NHS111 will be kept on phone lines 24 hours a day, online at 111.nhs.uk and via the mobile app to offer advice and support.

Karen Dunderdale, Director of Infection Prevention and Control and Director of Nursing at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It is important to remember that while restrictions nationally may be easing further, we are still managing an ongoing global pandemic.

“Lincolnshire’s NHS staff continue to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we must take necessary precautions to protect them and provide others with the confidence that they can continue to access services safely.

“While we continually review the measures in place, we ask people to be respectful in supporting us to uphold these important safety measures.”