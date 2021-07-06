Boston place of worship becomes second in Lincolnshire to offer same-sex marriage

There have been 500 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday as more rule relaxations are announced by government.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported 240 new cases in Lincolnshire, 191 in North East Lincolnshire and 69 in North Lincolnshire. It is the highest daily case number since January 4 when 501 cases were confirmed. This is 95% higher than last Tuesday’s 257 cases.

In positive news, the figures showed no further deaths in the government or NHS England data today. It is almost a month since the last reported hospital death in Lincolnshire itself.

Nationally, cases increased by 28,773 to 4,958,868 while deaths rose by 37 to 128,268.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a raft of changes to the rules around coronavirus, including the end of social distancing and the requirement to wear masks indoors.

On Tuesday, government leaders continued the trend, with health secretary Sajid Javid revealing that close contacts of COVID-positive cases will not have to self-isolate if they have been double-jabbed, or are under 18, from August 16.

Instead, they will be asked to take a PCR test and only need to isolate if they themselves are found to be positive.

Shortly afterwards, education secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed that the use of COVID “bubbles” in schools was coming to a halt at the end of summer term.

Pupils will also no longer need to wear face masks, socially distance or stagger the start and finish times.

The responsibility for testing pupils will be transferred to the NHS Test and Trace system.

In universities there will no longer be any restrictions on in-person teaching and learning unless the students themselves are advised to isolate or affected by local outbreaks.

“We know from our own experience and evidence that children are better off in classrooms with their friends and teachers,” said Mr Williamson.

“This is hugely valuable for their well being as well as for their education.”

“With the ending of these restrictions children and young people will be able to get back on with their education and lives while we continue to manage this pandemic,” he added.

Lincolnshire’s health bosses said that lifting COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 is a “window of opportunity,” but people should not bin their masks just yet.

Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director for public health Andy Fox said: “I would say definitely don’t put your masks in the bin, we’ve seen the Prime Minister and the Chief Medical Officer making it clear that, although this won’t be a matter for law, it will still be a recommendation, especially in indoor spaces where there’ll be strangers mixing, on public transport, in all the areas essentially where we got used to wearing face coverings.

“That will protect other people primarily — that’s what it’s about, and indeed it reassures other people as well.”

Meanwhile, the gap between the young and old has widened as infection rates have increased across Lincolnshire.

According to the latest data, the infection rates in England continue to rise, however, some areas of Lincolnshire are not increasing at the same rate as others.

Boston and Lincoln remain among the highest infection rates in the county, and both have moved up the rankings – with Boston moving from 197th highest to 143rd, while Lincoln has moved from 188th to 168th in England.

According to the government data on ages, which goes to June 30, the infection rate in the county’s over 60s was 17 per 100,000 population, while under 60s as a whole was at 165.2 per 100k.

A more detailed heat map shows the highest rates among the 20-24 year olds with a rolling rate of 538.8 per 100,000, and 15-19 year olds with a rate of 427.1 per 100k.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, July 6

66,255 cases (up 500)

44,774 in Lincolnshire (up 240)

10,398 in North Lincolnshire (up 69)

11,083 in North East Lincolnshire (up 191)

2,196 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

272 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,314 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,958,868 UK cases, 128,268 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.