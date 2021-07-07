Lincoln bypass closed as lorry overturns on embankment

Avoid the area if you can

A lorry veered off the road and smashed into the embankment on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass in the early hours of the morning.

The crash happened at 5.25am on Wednesday, July 7. Traffic was affected on one lane up to rush hour and emergency services closed the road in both directions at around 9am.

A closure was put in place between the Branston and Washingborough roundabouts.

Lincolnshire Police said traffic would be affected “for a short time”.

Pictures emerged from the scene showing the HGV on its side on the northbound embankment.

It appeared to have been driven over the footpath before overturning.

Traffic flowed well up to the closure, however drivers were told to expect delays after 9am, particularly alongside the ongoing closure of Pelham Bridge.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.