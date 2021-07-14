Canwick Road in Lincoln to close overnight for four weeks

Canwick Road will be closed for four weeks between South Park Avenue and Pelham Bridge for overnight resurfacing work – in conjunction with continuing Pelham Bridge closures.

The work will start on Monday, July 26 and is expected to take up to four weeks. The road will close each evening at 6.30pm and reopen at 6am.

Lincolnshire County Council says the work is being done now to take advantage of the Pelham Bridge closure, which has reduced traffic on the road.

During the resurfacing, the diversion route for Pelham Bridge will change. Northbound traffic will instead be diverted along South Park Avenue, then along the High Street to rejoin Tentercroft Street and cross University Bridge as now.

Southbound traffic will be diverted off Tentercroft Street down the High Street, and along South Park Avenue to Canwick Road.

Access to Great Northern Terrace, Kesteven Street, and businesses along there – including the Tesco store – will be from Tentercroft Street/East West Link Road.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This section of Canwick Road needs resurfacing and carrying the work out overnight – and whilst Pelham Bridge is still being repaired – will mean it has less impact on local residents and businesses.

“Resurfacing work like this is the best way for us to keep our roads safe and prevent potholes and other defects forming.

“We’ve just committed an extra £10m to our highways budget to fund more maintenance schemes like this. This extra investment will predominantly be used to bring more B roads and unclassified routes back up to standard.”