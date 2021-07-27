CCTV released in hunt for stolen bank card fraud suspects

Do they look familiar to you?

People in Boston are being asked for their help to identify people in a set of CCTV images, in connection with the fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in the town.

A man and woman fraudulently used a stolen bank card between 11am and 1.10pm on Saturday, July 17 to purchase £210 worth of items from Next and Superdrug at Pescod Square, TK Maxx and Sports Direct at Boston Shopping Park on Horncastle Road and CEX on Wide Bargate.

Lincolnshire Police said they wished to speak to the people in the pictures.

The female offender is described as white, is of a slim build with dark, long straight hair. She is believed to be in her 30s or 40s.

The second offender, who is wearing a white t-shirt in the image, is described as a white male with brown hair and a medium build. He is believed to be aged between 35-45 years old.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson added: “We would also like to speak to the man stood behind the male suspect as he may be able to help us identify the offenders.”

If you know who they are or have any other information that can assist officers, you can get in touch:

By calling 101, quoting crime occurrence number 21000401219.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote occurrence number 21000401219 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.