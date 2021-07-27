Beheaded Lincoln imp to be replaced this week

A replacement imp has been selected as a temporary placeholder for the Community Imp that was smashed in half by a vandal, and it should be put up in Lincoln city centre this week.

The city was sent into shock last week when one of the 30 imps from this year’s Lincoln Imp Trail, The Community Imp designed by Sian Bristow and a local schoolgirl in tribute to the NHS, was destroyed by a 20-year-old man.

Bradley Pennell, of Ogilvy Drive in Bottesford, Scunthorpe was charged with criminal damage after the imp was cut in half in the early hours of Wednesday, July 21.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

There have been calls from the public for him to pay for all the damages if found guilty.

There were genuine concerns that the imp, which is valued at around £20,000, might not be able to be repaired, but the good news is that a fix job will happen.

In the meantime, organisers Lincoln Business Improvement Group were looking for a placeholder to put at the spot of the Community Imp on Guildhall Street.

After a Twitter poll to allow the public to decide which they’d prefer, a bright red imp was selected and will go in place of the Community Imp on Friday, July 30 or Monday, August 2, on a temporary basis.

The prototype was designed by an artist called Denise McCoid from Hull, depicting a shiny red colour on the traditional design for all the sculptures on the trail.

It is unclear when the damaged imp will be repaired and back where it belongs, but it should be okay in time for the auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, where the imps are sold to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.