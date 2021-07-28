Charity walk in memory of loved Lincoln pub manager who died last year
Around 40 people and his much-loved dog are taking part
Friends, family and staff from The Crown & Arrows pub in Lincoln will embark on a charity walk in memory of its popular manager who sadly died last summer.
Jeff Davis, 26, was the general manager at the The Crown & Arrows on Moorland Avenue and had been working at the Hungry Horse pub since 2017.
Tributes poured in for Jeff, who died in the pub just before 4pm on August 16 last year and police said at the time that his death was not suspicious.
Mental health charity mind was close to Jeff’s heart and he also loved to walk to Lincoln Cathedral, so a fundraising event has been set up in his memory by Greene King, who run the pub. Sponsor forms can be collected from the pub or donations can be made online here.
A group of around 40 friends, family and colleagues, including the pub’s management team, will walk between The Crown & Arrows at Lincoln Cathedral, from 1pm on August 22.
The pub’s assistant manager Danielle Martin told The Lincolnite: “It is coming up to the one year anniversary of his death and we wanted to something special in his memory. There are currently around 40 of us doing it – staff, friends and family. Jeff’s dog Buddy is also taking part.
“We will walk from the pub to the High Street and Cathedral, and back again, with collection buckets on the day to raise money for Mind, a charity Jeff was fond of.
“He was always cracking jokes, he was the life of the party and a happy chappy. He was very popular and had a lot of friends.”
A close friend paid tribute to Jeff on The Lincolnite’s Facebook page shortly after his death, calling him a “true legend” that will be “greatly missed”.