Deliveroo launches in Boston and Grantham

It will bring 100 jobs to the area

Deliveroo will be available to deliver to Boston and Grantham today, as the food delivery company continues to expand across Lincolnshire.

Talks had been in place for a while about introducing Deliveroo in Boston and Grantham, and it has officially launched on Friday, July 16.

That now means Deliveroo has launched in five Lincolnshire locations this year alone, following Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Spalding in recent months.

The company is looking to recruit up to 100 people to cover the new areas, 50 for Grantham and 50 for Boston.

Classic favourites such as KFC and Subway will be available in the towns, as well as local takeaway businesses of all types of cuisines.

All new customers will be given £10 off their first two orders when using the code “NEWROOTOWN” to celebrate the launch, with a minimum spend of £15 per order.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo, said, “At last, we’ve arrived in Grantham and Boston! We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come!”