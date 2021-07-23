Lincolnshire
July 23, 2021 8.37 am

Disruption as Lincoln trains are cancelled and delayed

There are signalling problems further down the line
Rail commuters are facing disruption this morning as trains to and from Lincoln have been cancelled due to signalling problems further down the line.

National Rail says some services to and from the city will be cancelled, including the 9.29am train from Newark to Lincoln, and others replaced with a bus service.

A fault with the signalling system at Peterborough means trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

National Rail says it hopes to have the problems sorted by 11am.

