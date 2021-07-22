Lincolnshire hits one million COVID vaccines milestone

More than 1,000,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out in Lincolnshire, according to the latest government figures.

Vaccine figures released by the government on Thursday showed the county had now given out 1,006,160 cumulative doses, up 13,771 on the previous week’s 992,389 total. The increase is 435 doses more than the previous week.

Of those 554,709 are first doses, while 451,451 are second. This equates to around 88% of first doses and 72% second.

Of those aged over 18, a total of 552,056 people have received their first dose, while 450,513 people over 18 have been double-jabbed.

There have been 2,653 under 18s given their initial jabs – these include individuals who are, or who live with, vulnerable people. 938 have had their second.

Most age groups are above the national average for having received their first doses, with just the 45-49-year-olds and the 65-74-year-olds sitting below the England level.

However, for double jabbed residents, only the 65-74-year-olds sit below the national average.

In North East Lincolnshire 192,194 doses have been given out, with 84,844 of those being second doses. Meanwhile, 218,426 doses have been given out in North Lincolnshire, of which 98,435 are second doses.

In national news today Nadhim Zahawi said the vaccines have stopped 52,600 people being hospitalised in England.

However, he said people should still be cautious due to the daily average number of cases being around 41,000 and 34% of people aged 18-29 nationally had not been vaccinated.

He reassured people that waiting until September before requiring an NHS Covid Pass for access to nightclubs and other crowded venues was the right thing to do to give businesses and young people time to prepare.