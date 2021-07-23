Teenage boy seriously injured in motorbike crash
He is currently in hospital
A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after crashing his motorbike in Boston on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to Fishtoft Road at 11.17pm on Thursday, where a 17-year-old had been involved in a single vehicle crash.
The road was closed until the early hours of Friday morning, and the teenage rider of the bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains now for treatment.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash, saw the motorbike prior to the incident, or has CCTV/dashcam footage.
If you can help, call 101 or email [email protected] and use incident 491 of July 22 for reference.
Alternatively, you can remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.