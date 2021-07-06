Double jabbed close contacts will not need to self-isolate from August — unless they test positive

Close contacts of COVID-positive cases will not have to self-isolate if they have been double-jabbed from August 16.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons on Tuesday that instead, they will be asked to take a PCR test and only isolate if they themselves are found to be positive.

He confirmed the same rules would apply to anyone under the age of 18 — the ages not currently eligible for vaccinations.

Mr Javid said: “I understand that some people are cautious about their idea of easing restrictions, but we must balance the risks – the risks of a virus that has diminished but not defeated, against the risks of keeping these restrictions and the health, social and economic hardship that we know they bring.

“This pandemic is far from over and we will continue to proceed with caution.”

“But we’re increasingly confident that our plan is working and that we can soon begin a new chapter based on the foundations of personal responsibility and common sense rather than the blunt instrument of rules and regulations.”

Mr Javid told the House that vaccinations had saved 27,000 and stopped seven million people from getting COVID.

He said having two jabs can reduce infections by almost 80%.

The latest vaccination data from Thursday, July 1, showed that in Lincolnshire nearly 70% of the eligible population had received their second jab.

Further investigation by the government will look at whether fully-vaccinated UK arrivals need to quarantine on return from an amber list country and how to tackle cancer patient backlogs.