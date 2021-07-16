Fundraiser in honour of Lincoln man who tragically committed suicide

A fundraiser has been set up in aid of a charity that supported a 33-year-old man from Lincoln right up until his devastating suicide.

Matthew Brown had a “troubled” past but was keen to get his life back on track.

Then on Sunday, June 6 at 4.29am, police were called to Lucy Tower car park in Lincoln, where a dead body had been found. That person was identified as Matthew, or Moof as he is known to close family and friends.

A fundraiser has now been set up in his honour, and it talks about how he’d begun to take steps towards rebuilding his life.

It reads: “Anyone that knows Matthew knows that he had a troubled past. Recently he had been putting everything he could into doing better, being better.

“He had started making positive choices, and mending bridges. The support he received allowed all of us to create some new good memories, and even allowed him to meet his niece for the first time.”

An initial target of £250 was set, but that was passed within six hours, and now stands at £410, at the time of reporting.

The money will go towards Lincolnshire Housing Related Support Partnership, which is part of the Framework Housing Association, who supported Matthew throughout his struggles.

The charity supports people aged 18 and over who are homeless, vulnerably housed or at risk of losing accommodation.

According to the fundraiser: “The ultimate aim of our work is to support people to gain the skills needed to live independent and fulfilled lives.

“We do this by working with a network of complementary services that act as both a safety net and a platform for real and lasting change.”

If you’ve been affected by what happened, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.