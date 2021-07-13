Funeral date set for tragic Louth mother and child

The funeral of 26-year-old Bethany Vincent, who along with her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, was murdered in her home in Louth, will take place on Wednesday.

The service will be held at Alford Crematorium at 10am on Wednesday, July 14, after Bethany and her son Darren were found dead on May 31.

It was an incident that left the whole Louth community in a state of shock, and people are now being invited to mark the occasion and celebrate the lives of Bethany and Darren, or DJ as he was known by those close to him.

Bethany’s sister Chloe announced the news of the funeral on social media on Sunday, inviting family and friends to stand outside the crematorium to welcome them on the day.

Donations of flowers have been advised against by Chloe, who suggested donating to two different causes close to Bethany and Darren’s heart.

People have been asked to instead donate to either Betheirvoice, a new charity set up in their honour to tackle domestic abuse, or Eresby school where Darren attended.

In the statement, Chloe said: “We hope no other family has to go through the pain we are all feeling and will feel for the rest of our lives. We love you all. And thank you all so much.

“Please don’t feel like you have to wear black. Bethany’s favourite colour was purple and DJ loves the Chelsea colours, feel free to colour up.”

29-year-old Daniel Boulton has been charged with the murder of both Bethany and Darren, and he will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on September 27 for a plea and case management hearing.