‘Futures lost’, as Ingoldmells caravan owners told to remove holiday homes

Those who remain plan to take the council to court

Furious caravan owners at the Kingfisher Caravan Park in Ingoldmells are fighting a council order to pack up any holiday homes older than 15 years.

More than 100 people plan to take East Lindsey District Council to court over the changes to contracts, announced in October 2019.

The council argues the move will modernise the campsite, and has said it is ‘confident that everything it has done is lawful.’

Visitors to the site will already find a number of empty plots, where dated caravans once stood. More than 300 caravan owners are said to have already moved on.

Stuart Allen, one of those who remain on the site and planning to take the council’s ruling to court, told BBC Look North: “It’s a shame. You have people of any age on here, from their 20s through to 80 year olds. They have been forced to make a decision; fight or get off the site.”

No residents have been evicted yet, but the council has set a deadline for the caravans to be removed: before the end of the year.

Peter Blackburn added: “There’s a better way of doing what they’re doing, through natural wastage.”