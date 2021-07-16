Grand plans for Skegness Pier as historic attraction is set to be revamped

It is hoped the new pier will bring more visitors to the area

Skegness Pier is set to be restored to its 19th century glory and extended to almost 600 metres long.

New owners Mellors Group want to create a popular visitor attraction, helping to create new jobs and attract more visitors to Skegness.

A four-week public exhibition will start on Monday, July 26. Local people and visitors will be asked what they think of the plans and what they would like to see restored on the pier.

Skegness Pier is 139 years old and currently stands at 118 metres long.

A Mellor Group spokesperson said: “The proposed restoration of the pier promenade and pier head will bring a sense of the natural beauty of Lincolnshire’s wild coast into the heart of its premier resort town, create a new focal point for retail and hospitality trade and enable the creation of a new state-of-the-art visitor attraction.”