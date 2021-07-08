Green Lincolnshire salon recycles everything – even hair!
Everything goes to an environmental cause, including your recently cut hair
A hair and beauty salon in Woodhall Spa has joined a national recycling programme and is going the extra mile to protect the planet, even going as far as recycling hair.
Expressions Hair and Beauty has become one of the first salons in the area to join the Green Salon Collective recycling programme, founded by environmental experts trying to ensure sustainability in the industry.
Around 300 salons have signed up to the Green Salon Collective, including Expressions, and are doing their bit to contribute towards more recycling to keep products away from landfill.
Since launching in July 2020, the GSC has recovered more than 400kg of hair to be used cleaning waterways, recycled more than 2.3 tonnes of used foil and recovered more than 230 litres of leftover colour and bleach.
All profits raised from commodity sale of these recycling processes have gone to towards supporting local charities, including Haircuts4Homeless.
Julie Charles, joint owner of Expressions, said: “Via their recycling, education and accreditation offerings the GSC has enabled us to become a more sustainable and ethical business.
“We’re very proud to have joined the program and we feel that we can make a difference.
“GSC provide salons with service to recycle the traditionally impossible to recycle items such as hair, hair foils, chemicals and colour tubes which is something we’ve been looking at for some time.”