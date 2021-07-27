Imps sign talented winger from Championship in latest summer business

Lincoln City have made their sixth signing of the summer transfer window, completing a deal to bring pacey winger Hakeeb Adelakun to the club.

The 25-year-old joins the Imps with 200 senior appearances to his name, and will cost Lincoln nothing after being made a free agent this summer, when his contract at Championship side Bristol City expired.

Hakeeb has previous experience in Lincolnshire, having become Scunthorpe United’s youngest player ever when he made his debut nine years ago at the age of 16 years and 201 days.

He helped Hull City win the League One title while on loan last season and is hoping to provide the quality in the final third for Lincoln City this season.

The creative wide man is the sixth signing of the transfer window for Michael Appleton’s side, joining Lewis Fiorini, Chris Maguire, Dan Nlundulu, Josh Griffiths and Lasse Sorensen.

Hakeeb said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get this done and excited for the opportunity. I know Tom Hopper well so I’ve been speaking to him about the club, he’s really drawn me in and made me think I want to get on this journey.

“I like to get at defenders and make stuff happen, to create opportunities and score goals myself.

“Whenever I’ve played against Lincoln there’s always been a lot of noise and atmosphere, so I can’t wait for those fans to be on my side.”

Manager Michael Appleton added: “Hakeeb is a talented winger who has good experience at League One, and has also played at a higher level.

“He is a pacey and creative player, and a good addition to our attacking options.”