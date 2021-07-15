Imps winger leaves for Swedish giants
An exciting move abroad for Zack Elbouzedi
Lincoln City player Zack Elbouzedi has completed a permanent switch to Swedish club AIK for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old Irish under-21 international moved to Lincoln from Irish side Waterford in January 2020 as one of Michael Appleton’s first signings.
He scored twice for the Imps in 11 appearances, most of which were earned in the Papa John’s Trophy.
The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, playing an important role in their promotion from League Two.
Zack will now move abroad to Scandinavia and join six-time Allsvenskan winners AIK, a club where Swedish legend and former Premier League midfielder Sebastian Larsson plays.
Lincoln City football club sent a farewell message to Zack, saying: “Everyone at the Imps would like to thank Zack for his efforts at the club and wish him well with this fantastic opportunity.”