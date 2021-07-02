Lincoln Bar Unico expands with tasty gelato cart
Good luck Gio!
An Italian coffee bar in Lincoln has expanded and launched a new gelato cart for weddings and events.
Giovanni Carchedi set up Bar Unico on St Benedict’s Squar eight years ago, which reopened for business again as the coronavirus pandemic restrictions eased in April and May this year.
Gio wanted to add another element to his business and invested in a gelato cart, which was built to order and shipped over from Sicily. The wedding and events business launched on Friday, July 2, with Gio and his cart now available for hire for a range of celebrations.
The cart holds eight flavours, which are changeable from a varied selection of around 20, including vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, blood orange, banana and coconut. There are also vegan options and sorbets, as well as gluten free, and chocolate and honeycomb cones.
Gio, who is originally from south Italy, already has a few weddings and a birthday party booked in the near future and is excited to see his business continuing to grow after seeing a gap in the market for an authentic Italian gelato cart.
Gio was handing out free samples in the cart outside Bar Unico on Friday afternoon, which went down well with customers old and new, including his old school friends Hannah and Nicola.
Bar Unico is also increasing the range of gelato flavours and waffle cones available inside the shop.
Prices start from around £525, which includes the full service for two and a half hours, but the service can be customised to suit you, so costs can vary. Anyone wishing to book the cart should contact Gio at [email protected].