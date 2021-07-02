Lincolnshire braced for thunderstorms this weekend
Have your brollies at the ready!
Lincolnshire is braced for heavy rain this weekend after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for Saturday.
The warning will be in place from 6am on Saturday, July 3 until 11.59pm that evening.
Spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms may bring some disruption this weekend, which also includes England’s exciting Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine.
Although temperatures are expected to stay between 16°C and 19°C on Saturday, the chance of rain is forecast to be 80% or higher for most of the day.
There could be spells of rain on Sunday too, but at least some sunny spells are also forecast.
The Met Office has issued the following guidance for what to expect during the period of the yellow warning for thunderstorms:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost