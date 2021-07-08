Lincoln Castle fan zone sold out already for Euro 2020 final

After the sold out semi-final event at Lincoln Castle, the fan zone will be returning to the city on Sunday for England’s momentous Euro 2020 final, and tickets have sold out after mere hours.

The fan zone, organised by Major Label and Open Air Events, returned triumphantly on Wednesday to welcome 1,000 people to Lincoln Castle for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final match with Denmark.

Tables for groups of up to six were made available for the match, with people having access to a large television screen in the castle grounds.

The game was won in dramatic fashion by the Three Lions, who had to come from behind to win 2-1 thanks to a Simon Kjaer own goal and a Harry Kane winner in extra-time, which prompted delirious celebrations in Lincoln.

England will now face Italy in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 11, and the fanzone will be back at Lincoln Castle.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Thursday morning, but sold out within hours ahead of what is the biggest England football match since 1966, when Bobby Moore and co. won the country’s one and only World Cup trophy.

Standard tables for six people cost £94.50 (£15 per person) and premium tables closer to the screen cost £126.

Ticket holders will be granted entry from 5.30pm ahead of the 8pm kick off.

Drinks are sold through an app based system on tables with a QR code on them, and pre-ordered refreshment packages will be made available to successful ticket holders on Friday.

Social distancing is still required, and everyone attending must stay within their table of six.

Family zone tables will be grouped together in order to create a calmer atmosphere in some areas, and under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more terms and conditions, visit the Lincoln fan zone website.