Lincoln teen wins triple gold at National Junior Athletics Championships

A 17-year-old Paralympics hopeful from Lincoln has struck gold not once, but three times at the National Junior Athletics Championships.

Thomas Talbot took part in the 100m, 200m and 800m races at the Activity Alliance championships in Coventry, winning gold in all three against some of the country’s top para-athletes.

Thomas is part of Lincoln Wellington Athletics Club and was one of 80 hopefuls competing in the first meet for young disabled athletes since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

He stole the show at the event and will be hoping to continue his push forward for more success in the future, as he dreams of representing Team GB at the Paralympic Games one day.

Thomas was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of one, and it impacts his vision as well as both legs and his right arm.

The teenager has been running since 2013, but his journey hasn’t been without its struggle.

In January 2017 he had major hip reconstruction surgery and was warned he may never walk again, but after seven weeks in plaster and a series of rehabilitation, he was back running by the end of the year.

The Activity Alliance National Junior Athletics Championships has been a platform for some of the country’s finest Paralympians, including five-time gold medalist Hannah Cockroft and Lincolnshire’s golden girl Hollie Arnold.

Thomas was beaming with pride and joy when speaking about his three gold medals at the event, saying: “It was amazing to get back onto the track. This was only my second competition of the season.

“I love competing, so it was really great to be back and to also see people I have not seen for nearly two years. Thank you to everyone who helped put the competition on.

“It is quite busy for me combining studies and my training. I’m studying for 3 A-levels that I sit next summer and sat my mock exams the week before the Activity Alliance National Championships.

“Ultimately, I hope to represent Great Britain in the Paralympic Games – that is my dream.”