Lincolnshire farm supplying Wimbledon with local pork pies

A Lincolnshire farm has been putting the county’s food on the map at major sporting events across the UK, including at Wimbledon.

Redhill Farm Free Range Pork was founded in 1999 by Jane and Jerry Tomlinson, and they have turned the business into a roaring success with global acclaim.

Jane and Jerry run the farm in Gainsborough, as well as the shop they opened in the Bailgate in Lincoln back in 2014.

Despite being a relatively small family business, Redhill Farm first struck gold in 2010 when they were approached by Jamie Oliver to supply pork for one of his Union Jacks restaurants.

This then led to Redhill Farm supplying pork pies for not just the Queen’s Jubilee, but also the 2012 London Olympics and Lord’s cricket ground.

Success just kept on coming, and the farm was chosen to be one of the suppliers for the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, which Jane and Jerry did for eight consecutive years until 2018.

Now, after three years of not being picked for the championships, Redhill Farm Free Range Pork is back at Wimbledon, with its traditional pork pie appearing on the lunch picnic menu.

Around 1,200 pork pies have been delivered to London for the annual tennis competition, and it is a source of immense pride for the farm.

Jane Tomlinson told The Lincolnite: “People assume because we supply these great events that we’re a big business, but that’s not the case.

“My husband still wakes up at 4.30am every morning, it makes us so proud to see all the hard work that goes in each day be rewarded.

“It’s unfathomable how prestigious an event Wimbledon is, so it’s a real honour to deliver our famous pork pies to the championships.”

The business also won the Supreme Champion award at the 2020 Great Taste awards, declaring it, in the words of Jane herself: “Quire literally the best place in the world for food supply.”

Redhill Farm has even supplied pork pies for the driver’s lounge at Silverstone for the Formula One race.

Jane spoke with excitement when discussing the F1 deal, saying:”Our pork pies were in the driver’s lounge, I think Lewis Hamilton is a vegan now so it’s his loss I suppose! But it felt fantastic to offer our products for something like that.”

The fun does not stop for Redhill, who will now be supplying 1,200 more pork pies to The Open Championship, the oldest golf tournament in the world and the only major golf competition held in England.