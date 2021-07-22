Skegness and Mablethorpe paddling pools closed after vandalism
Closed for most of next week
Two paddling pools on the Lincolnshire coast will temporarily close next week to repair damage to the flooring caused by vandalism.
The much-loved pools at the Fairy Dell in Skegness and Queens Park, Mablethorpe were finally able to open again earlier this year following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, but they’ll have to close again for a bit next week.
From Monday, July 26 both the paddling pools will shut to allow for contractors to repair the flooring material after it was deliberately damaged.
It is hoped that the pools will reopen on Friday, July 30, so long as repairs are successful and the water quality is acceptable, but East Lindsey District Council are calling for the Skegness culprit to make themselves known to police.
The culprit of the Skegness incident is thought to be a young male around 11-years-old and the police have been given a description from witnesses.
ELDC are now urging the guilty party to come forward before CCTV footage is reviewed.
Cllr Steve Kirk, Portfolio holder for the Coastal Economy said: “We are very disappointed that this individual has caused such thoughtless damage to our much-loved community asset at Skegness.”