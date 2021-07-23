Man and woman jailed for over 10 years for child sex offences
One pleaded guilty and the other was found guilty
A man and woman in their 50s, both from Lincoln, have been collectively jailed for more than 10 years after multiple horrific child sex offences.
Charlotte Killingsworth, 52, and Adrian Bell, 53, were both arrested in July 2020 after indecent images were found on Killingsworth’s phone.
The phone had more than 1,000 indecent images and videos on it, 298 of which were category A, which is the most serious.
Both were arrested, with Bell, of Doddington Road, Lincoln, being found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child under 16, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
One of the counts was non-penetrative sexual activity with a minor, and the other count was penetrative.
Meanwhile Killingsworth, of Chaucer Drive, Lincoln, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 and three counts of making indecent images of a minor.
Adrian Bell was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison, while Charlotte Killingsworth was jailed for three years.
Both have been placed indefinitely on the sex offenders register and are to be given sexual harm prevention orders.
Detective Inspector David McKean said: “Children are victimised not only when they are abused and an image is first taken, but repeatedly every time that image is viewed.
“Tackling child abuse is a priority for the force and we are working hard every day to keep children safe and bring offenders before the courts. I hope these prison sentences brings some comfort to the victim.
“I would like thank investigating officers at the Lincoln Protecting Vulnerable Persons Hub for their hard work, dedication and commitments throughout the investigation which led to securing the conviction.”