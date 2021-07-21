Man attacked with crowbar by group trying to steal his dog in Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses of an incident in Boston where a 63-year-old man was attacked with a crowbar by four men who were trying to steal his dog.

Between 5am and 5.30am on Tuesday July 20, the victim was walking his dog at the junction of Blows Lane and Wigtoft Road when he was approached by four men who exited a white van.

The four males wore high visibility vests and attempted to take the dog from him, but when the man resisted their attempts, he was struck with a weapon. The men ran off empty-handed.

The victim suffered broken ribs, minor cuts and a black eye after the incident, though he managed to protect and keep hold of his dog.

A woman who claimed to be the victim’s sister took to social media to explain that the men were wearing “official looking lanyards and clipboards” asking if the 63-year-old had dog waste bags before trying to seize the pet.

Police have called it a “despicable offence” against a “vulnerable man as he fulfilled one of his pleasures in life”, and are appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Simon Dovaston said: “While these offences are rare, I urge the public to come forward if they were in the area at the time or have dashcam footage that may assist the investigation.

“Our neighbourhood policing team are going out to do further reassurance patrols and I would also urge the public to remain vigilant to this type of crime that is unfortunately taking place in our neighbourhoods.”

If you have any information or were a witness of this incident, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote incident 104 of July 20.