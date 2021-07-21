Lincoln council set to spend another £900k on tackling homelessness
New housing units and funding for support workers
The push to end homelessness is continuing in Lincolnshire, and City of Lincoln Council could be about to pump another £900,000 into helping rough sleepers in the area.
In May, around £3 million was allocated across Lincolnshire councils, £1.3 million of which went to City of Lincoln Council, as part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Initiative for the 2021/22 financial year.
The funding in Lincoln would go towards delivering 15 units of supported accommodation, with properties bought and repaired before being let out to former rough sleepers and those at risk of homelessness for up to two years.
Now, at an executive meeting on July 26, City of Lincoln Council members will discuss the proposals to deliver a second round of accommodation, with wraparound support for rough sleepers.
If approved by the executive, further capital funding of £735,000 will go towards the delivery of 15 more accommodation units, and almost £200,000 will help fund support workers.
Councillor Donald Nannestad, Portfolio Holder for Quality Housing, said: “Rough sleepers are some of the most vulnerable people in Lincoln, and the provision of move-on accommodation with support seeks to break the cycle of rough sleeping and ensure those affected have the life skills to be able to secure council or private sector tenancy”.