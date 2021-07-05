More than 2,300 COVID cases last week in Lincolnshire as PM set to confirm relaxations

Further roadmap plans to be announced

There were almost 750 cases of coronavirus confirmed over the weekend, bringing last week’s total tally to 2,373. The figure is a rise of 107% on the 1,146 at this point last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend reported 314 new cases in Lincolnshire, 331 in North East Lincolnshire and 104 in North Lincolnshire.

In positive news, the figures showed no further deaths in the government or NHS England data today. Both, however, reported one further death each earlier last week, meaning the tally is equal to last week.

Nationally, cases over the weekend increased to 4,903,434 while deaths rose to 128,222.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later on Monday where he expected to confirm he is confident the “majority” of COVID restrictions can be lifted on July 19.

The BBC has reported that he is expected to say people must “learn to live with this virus” and “exercise judgement”.

Scientific experts, however, have urged some rules on wearing face masks to remain for now – despite suggestions they could become voluntary.

The government’s housing secretary Robert Jenrick said over the weekend that there would be an emphasis on “personal responsibility”.

Nationally infections are rising still but hospital rates are not increasing at the same rate.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, July 4

65,292 cases (up 749)

44,319 in Lincolnshire (up 314)

10,710 in North Lincolnshire (up 331)

10,263 in North East Lincolnshire (up 104)

2,196 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

272 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,314 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,903,434 UK cases, 128,222 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.