New owners of Lincoln lap dancing club sets opening date

Less than two weeks away

A popular lap dancing club in Lincoln will open under new ownership in July as lockdown restrictions are scheduled to ease fully.

Desire Gentlemen’s Club will host a soft launch opening on Park Street in Lincoln from Wednesday, July 14 ahead of a grand opening on Monday, July 19.

The club can be found at the former Krystals building in the city, after Sidney Phillips marketed the venue on a 12-year lease last July.

It was purchased by three colleagues, including Nas Mal from Essex and Sean Henry-Baird from Hertfordshire, who rebranded it as Desire Gentlemen’s Club.

Desire was initially supposed to open on June 21, in line with the end of the original roadmap out of lockdown, but an extension to that date has pushed the opening back to July 19, when all restrictions are expected to be lifted.

Lap dancing bars and clubs have not been able to reopen under lockdown rules, so this will be the first time in over 15 months that one will be open in Lincoln.

It will be open until 4am on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, as well as until 2am on Tuesday and Wednesdays. There will also be new VIP areas and dance rooms upstairs with a remodelled first floor.

To find out more about the opening and to keep up with any updates, check the Desire Facebook page.