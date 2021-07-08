Travel restrictions lifting as 565 new COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday

There have been 565 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday as quarantine requirements for double-vaccinated travellers are set to be lifted.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday reported 244 new cases in Lincolnshire, 243 in North East Lincolnshire and 78 in North Lincolnshire.

The figure is 36.63% higher than last Thursday’s 358 cases – but is not as high was Wednesday’s 625 cases.

In positive news, the figures showed no further deaths in the government or NHS England data today.

Nationally, cases increased by 32,551 to 5,022,893 while deaths rose by 35 to 128,336.

Local data shows that vaccinations have dropped by half in the last two weeks as the figures show nearly 70% of Lincolnshire adults have now had their second jab.

The latest vaccination data released on Thursday shows that there have been 979,053 cumulative doses of the coronavirus vaccine in Lincolnshire between December 8 and July 4.

But the number of Lincolnshire school pupils and staff testing positive for COVID-19 has almost trebled in just over a month, the latest data shows.

Figures released this week from the Department for Education show that in the week to May 27, there were 57 staff and pupils with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,236 self-isolating and 470 suspected cases.

According to the latest figures from Lincolnshire County Council, in the week up to July 7, 98 local schools had reported 170 positive cases – a 198% rise since the end of May.

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to avoid quarantine rules when returning from “amber” list countries from July 19, the government has confirmed.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons on Thursday that the strict rules which require those arriving in the UK from certain countries to isolate for 10 days will be coming to an end.

More than 140 countries are on the amber list, while a further 50 sit on a more serious red list.

Children under the age of 18 will also not need to quarantine.

The latest contact tracing figures have shown a 60% rise in the number of exposure alerts sent to the users of the NHS COVID-19 app.

The app sent 356,036 alerts in the week to June 30 – up 62% from 219,391 the previous week.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, July 8

67,445 cases (up 565)

45,336 in Lincolnshire (up 244)

10,541 in North Lincolnshire (up 78)

11,568 in North East Lincolnshire (up 243)

2,196 deaths (no change)

1,622 from Lincolnshire (no change)

302 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

272 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,314 hospital deaths (no change)

816 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

43 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

454 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

5,022,893 UK cases, 128,336 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.