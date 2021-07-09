Engine Shed won’t show Euro final after incident

A flare was let off inside the building

The Engine Shed in Lincoln will not be showing the final of Euro 2020 this weekend after an incident with a flare during the screening of England’s semi-final with Denmark.

Lincoln Castle will show the final on the big screen, with tickets already sold out for the showcase event, but the Engine Shed and Towers will not.

This is due to the building having to be evacuated after the celebrations spilled over when Harry Kane scored the winning goal in extra time on Wednesday.

A flare was set off inside the venue and smoke covered the room, resulting in viewers having to leave while it was cleared.

This prompted organisers to cancel any chance of screening the final inside the Engine Shed on Sunday, meaning fans will have to find another place to watch the match.

England will face Italy on Sunday at Wembley in the final of the European Championships, which is England’s first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side secured their spot in the final with a 2-1 extra time victory over Denmark, which was watched by hundreds inside the Engine Shed and 1,000 people at Lincoln Castle’s fan zone.

It isn’t the first time during the Euros that the University of Lincoln’s Students Union has had to close a venue due to fan conduct, as Towers closed for the semi-final too.

A spokesperson for the University of Lincoln Students Union said: “The Engine Shed has no plans to show the final of Euro 2020.”

England vs Italy kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, and the Three Lions are just one match away from rewriting history once again and becoming national heroes.