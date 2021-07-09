Scunthorpe man among guilty party in murder of Hull man

Two guilty of murder, two of manslaughter

A man from Scunthorpe is one of two to have been found guilty of the murder of a 20-year-old man in Hull last year, as two other men are charged with manslaughter.

Peter Balog, 22, from Scunthorpe, was charged in connection with the murder of Abdullah Balouchi on Peel Street in Hull on October 7, 2020.

Balog, along with Abdul Al-Amundi, 33, of Cambridge Street, Hill, Khalid and Mohamed Aaden, both 19, of Pendrill Street, Hull, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Hull Crown Court as the trial began in June.

Earlier in the trial, Balog had pleaded guilty to the murder and the remaining defendants pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, further verdicts were returned by the jury. The 17-year-old suspect was also found guilty of murder, Khalid and Mohamed Aadam were both guilty of manslaughter and Abdul Al-Amundi was found not guilty of either charge.

The men are due to be sentenced on Tuesday, August 30 at Hull Crown Court.

Following the lengthy trial, the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent, Bob Clark said: “Before I speak about those convicted, I want to first and foremost pay tribute to the family of Abdullah Balouchi.

“Abdullah’s family and especially his father, Farouk, has been a huge and valued support throughout our investigation.

“In the months since Abdullah’s death, he has shown remarkable fortitude in the face of all consuming heartache, supporting both his family in their grief and our investigation team.

“Abdullah was a promising college student with a bright future ahead of him who was needlessly and senselessly murdered at the hands of a group of young criminals, intent on evil.”