Police catch drug dealer after smelling cannabis in Lincoln McDonald’s car park

His phone was searched and police found an email to 21 people advertising cannabis for sale

A drug dealer who was caught after police smelled cannabis when they spoke to him at a McDonald’s car park, has been handed a suspended jail sentence, Lincoln Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Lorik Matarova was parked up at the McDonald’s restaurant at Ropewalk, Lincoln, on August 13, 2019 when he was approached by officers.

Stephen Kemp, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court the officers initially spoke to Matarova’s passenger and allowed that man to leave.

Mr Kemp said: “When the officers spoke to the defendant they were aware of the smell of cannabis. They searched the vehicle and a cannabis joint was found as well as a cannabis grinder. £1,295 cash was found in Matarova’s pocket.”

Matarova was arrested and his mobile phone was taken from him. It was checked and contained messages that had been sent requesting cannabis and other messages received requesting the drug.

Mr Kemp said: “There was some evidence that the user of the phone was advertising cannabis for sale. An email was sent to 21 different numbers advertising that cannabis was for sale.”

When Matarova was interviewed he claimed he was given the cash by his father to hand over to his sister to pay for accommodation as she was at university.

Mr Kemp told the court: “He said he used cannabis three or four times a week but he wasn’t dependent on it.

“He said he had come out with a friend for a drive. He knew Lincoln because he had previously studied there.”

Lorik Matarova, 25, of Evelyn Avenue, Intake, Doncaster, admitted supplying cannabis between June 17 and August. 14, 2019. He was given a 10 month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with 180 hours of unpaid work. The £1,295 found on him was ordered to be forfeited.

Ed Moss, in mitigation, said Matarova is in a steady relationship and engaged to be married.

He said: “He has well and truly learned his lesson. Since this he has gone back to being hardworking and assisting in the family business. He is a man who makes a positive contribution all round.”