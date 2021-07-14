Police search for left foot amputee two years after body part found

Police are searching for a woman in the North East Lincolnshire area who has had her left foot amputated in the last eight years in order to solve a cold case.

In April 2019, a human foot was found on a path in New Waltham, and despite extensive investigations, police have been unable to identify whose it is.

Officers have tried forensic testing and DNA analysis and have been unable to find a match, so have opted for a new tactic.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis has put out an appeal to speak to any woman in the Humberside or Lincolnshire area that has had her left foot amputated via medical procedures since 2014.

He said: “A team of detectives have been working tirelessly to ascertain the identity of the individual and to determine how the body part came to be on the path.

“One line of our enquiry is that the foot may have been clinical waste from a medical procedure.

“This line of enquiry cannot be ruled out without a full and thorough investigation.

“The NHS have been able to provide certain information in relation to historical surgeries, but this would not include any private medical procedures, so by issuing this appeal now we are hoping to rule out anyone within this category of patient.

“If you have had such a medical procedure in the past eight years, whether through the NHS or through private medical services, I would ask you to call us. Your call will be treated with the utmost respect and privacy.”

If this appeal fits your description, contact 101 and quote log 85 of April 25, 2019.