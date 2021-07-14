Lincoln Imp Trail’s 32nd sculpture pops up…. in Grimsby

It will help raise money to repair the Minster clock

There’s a new addition to the Lincoln Imp Trail this year – and this one is setting up shop in North East Lincolnshire.

The Lincoln Imp Trail launched on July 3, with 30 imp sculptures placed around the city, as well as another one at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.

Following that was the launch of the Education Imp Trail where 50 miniature imps, designed by local school pupils and students in Lincolnshire, will join in the fun.

The education trail will run alongside the main trail and display its sculptures indoors at well known locations across Lincoln until September 16.

Now, there is a 32nd imp joining in the fun of the main trail, with this one being put in a secret location at Grimsby Minster, which reopened on Friday, July 9.

It will be painted at the Minster cafe this week, and the design is reflective of women working within the frozen fish industry in the 1950s and 60s.

The imp will help raise money to repair the Minster clock, expected to cost £28,000, as it too will go to auction on Lincolnshire Day, October 1, at the end of the trail event.

Visitors who are hoping to spot the new imp are being told to look high and low throughout the building, as it is not easy to find.

Sarah Loftus, chief executive of Lincoln Business Improvement Group said: “It’s great to add this 32nd imp to the main imp trail along with the education imps.

“This shows true partnership working with the creative sector in Lincolnshire. Many people will not know that there is an imp hiding in Grimsby Minister as well as in Lincoln Cathedral.

“Hopefully, this addition to our programme will bring more interest to the imp trail!

“This project has the ability to unite the city during this really challenging time, it will bring something positive to both residents, workers and businesses this year.”