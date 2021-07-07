Police urge people to check outbuildings in search for missing Tattershall man
Concerns grow for missing 35-year-old
Police searching for a missing Tattershall man are asking people to check their outbuildings.
A 35-year-old man, referred to only as Matthew, was last seen in Cromwell Place in the Tattershall area at 4.45pm yesterday, July 6.
Police first issued an appeal late last night, stating they were concerned for his wellbeing. New images have now been released, which police say might help to identify the missing man.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are continuing our search for 35-year-old Matthew and are asking people in the local area to check their outbuildings in case he has entered one of them.”
If you have seen Matthew, please call 101 quoting incident 393 of July 6.