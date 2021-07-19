Six people charged as £50k of Class A drugs found by police
The six people, aged between 35 and 66, will remain in custody
Police have charged six people from Boston after around £50,000 worth of Class A drugs were found at two different properties in the town.
Officers executed warrants inside properties at Witham Bank, Mandarin Drive and Tennyson Close on May 10, where thousands of pounds were seized, as well as approximately £50,000 of controlled Class A drugs.
A total of ten people were arrested under investigation, and now six have been named and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
The six people are:
- Tammy Newark (Also known as Tammy Murphy), 57, of Witham Bank West, Boston
- Teresa Murphy, 58, of Tennyson Close, Boston
- Gail Murphy, 51, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton in Boston
- Shauna Rivers (also known as Georgia Kennett), 66, of Tennyson Close, Boston
- Tony Benge, 35, of Middlecott Close, Boston
- Joanna Calcada, 44, of Chapel Street, Boston
The six accused have been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date, as enquiries are still ongoing.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Simon Dovaston said: “I’d like to give thanks to all officers involved in this investigation, with resources from response and neighbourhood policing teams, operational support teams and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for their hard work and their efforts in tackling illegal drugs supply and drug use in Boston.
“It also reiterates our message that this type of criminality will not be tolerated in Boston and wherever we can, we will work hard to take action and take drugs off our streets. We’d like to thank the public for their help and support while officers continue with the investigation.”