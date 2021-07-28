Staff member punched in face at Boston McDonald’s
The worker suffered minor injuries
A staff member at a branch of McDonald’s in Boston suffered minor injuries after being allegedly punched in the face and arm by a man.
The incident happened at the Queen Street restaurant after closing at around 12.51am on Sunday, July 25. Police say the man was asked to leave by a member of staff before attacking the staff member.
The offender is described as a white male, who is approximately 5ft 9, with a lean build. He is believed to be in his 40s and was wearing a pink polo top, blue jeans and glasses.
Lincolnshire Police released a photo on Wednesday, July 28 of a man they are appealing for help to identify, but the force did not specify whether or not he is a suspect or a witness.
Police said later on Wednesday afternoon that they have now identified the man in the image and continue to ask for anyone with further information about the incident to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the assault should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 28 of July 25.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.