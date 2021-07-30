Third Squadron Standard in 106 years presented at RAF Waddington

The No. XIII Squadron at RAF Waddington has been presented with a new Squadron Standard, which is only the third in its 106 year history.

The Squadron Standard is a flag with the Squadron badge and battle honours listed upon it. Squadron Standards were introduced in 1943 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Royal Air Force.

The XIII Squadron (the Stabbed Cats) has a motto of “We assist by watching” and has a history dating back to 1915. The Squadron in its current guise stood up as the first UK based Reaper Squadron in 2012, with its first operational mission in April 2013.

The Squadron provides real-time surveillance and reconnaissance in support of frontline troops.

The Standard was presented by Deputy Commander of Operations, Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, at a formal parade at RAF Waddington on Thursday, which included a Typhoon flypast provided by RAF Coningsy. The Standard was consecrated by The Venerable (Air Vice Marshal) John R Ellis QHC.

A Squadron has “to have been of 25 years standing or to have earned to Monarch’s appreciation through exceptionally outstanding operations” to qualify.

Air Marshal Mayhew, a former Commanding Officer of XIII Squadron, was the parade Reviewing Officer with Officer Commanding XIII Squadron, Wg Cdr Ferris, the Parade Commander.

Wing Commander Ferris said: “XIII Squadron’s Standard parade is a proud moment for us all where we can reflect on our history as well as looking forward to our future.

“This event gives the Squadron personnel and their families a chance to acknowledge the vital operational contribution the Squadron continues to provide, thank those that support us and celebrate appropriately after months of operating under Covid-19 restrictions.”