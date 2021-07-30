Taco Bell gets ready for first (and second) Lincoln opening
August is for Mexican food
Excitement is building as Taco Bell will open the first of their two new Lincoln restaurants next month, with the second to follow within a matter of a weeks.
The Lincolnite understands the uphill Taco Bell is set to open on August 17, with the chain’s second Lincoln branch – on the High Street – opening around three weeks later.
Taylor Lindsey was granted planning permission in February this year to turn the former Pizza Hut on Nettleham Road into a drive-thru version of the Mexican-inspired fast food chain, which will open daily between 11am to 11pm.
In a planning statement, Taco Bell previously said the restaurant will create 25 full-time and 30 part-time jobs.
The second Taco Bell will open in the unit formerly occupied by Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian takeaway on lower High Street, which has since relocated.
The planning application for the second Taco Bell restaurant, submitted to City of Lincoln Council by Raja Adil of Lionacre Properties, was given the green light in March this year.
There are two Taco Bells in Lincolnshire at the moment, in Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe.