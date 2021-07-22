Travellers pitch up at Hartsholme Park and ignore evacuation notice

Council and police working to deal with it

A group of travellers have set up camp at Hartsholme Park in Lincoln and despite an evacuation notice from the council, they are still there.

The site at the recreational grounds near to the car park at Hartsholme Park has been occupied by a group of people with tents and caravans.

It is not known when exactly the group arrived, but it is understood the council has already asked them to leave.

An eyewitness told The Lincolnite the group had broken the fence and barrier at the entrance to allow for caravans to get through onto the park.

City of Lincoln Council issued an evacuation notice to those at Hartsholme Park earlier this week, but that notice has been ignored and they are still at the site.

Becky Scott, legal and democratic services manager at City of Lincoln Council, said: “Alongside Lincolnshire Police, we visited the site at the Hartsholme recreational grounds earlier this week and a letter requesting they vacate the site immediately was issued.

“We will continue to work with police to deal with this matter under the Unauthorised Encampment Protocol between us and Lincolnshire County Council.”