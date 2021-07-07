University of Lincoln looks to keep big tipi post-COVID

The University of Lincoln wants to keep a temporary tipi it built during the COVID-19 pandemic for at least another two years after it proved popular with students.

Plans to retain the structure outside the LPAC, behind the Engine Shed, until the end of the 2022/23 academic year have been submitted to the City of Lincoln Council.

The university is also hiring for a “Tipi Venue Manager” to help plan and organise an annual programme of events, hinting at bigger plans for the site.

The tent-like structure was build last year to allow the university to “maintain the delivery of essential services and experiences” for students and allow access to its existing venues, shops and outlets in a socially distanced way.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson told Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Jaines: “The tipi has proved extremely popular with students and staff and we’d like to keep them for everybody to enjoy.”

In documents submitted to the council, the university said the tipi can accommodate up to 128 users at any given time at maximum, but during COVID it was running at a capacity of 42.

“The tipi location has been identified as a suitable space and has been well received over the past year,” said the reports.

“It is a well serviced public space on campus and has historically hosted successful university events with temporary structures such as the Roundabout Theatre Festival.”

“Whilst the proposal supports some low-level income generation, the university is keen to place emphasis that this proposal is to provide a premium social offer to our students on campus rather than a late entertainment venue.

“The tipi has also provided employment by creating a small number of jobs including part time and casual staff positions.”

The university is currently advertising for a Tipi Venue Manager.

The job description said: “With a bright light now at the end of the COVID tunnel, it is the perfect time to join us in this new role, as we look to develop the tipi to provide a relaxing venue for students as well as a location for events, celebrations, comedy and art.”

The advert hints the facility could be used for weddings and other celebrations, alongside Christmas fayres and other themed days.

The full-time post offers a salary from £23,754 a year. The closing date for applicants is Monday, July 12.