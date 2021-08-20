A month on from Freedom Day, Lincolnshire COVID cases drop by a third so far this week

There have been 2,781 cases of Coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire so far this week, as Lincolnshire marks a choppy month since “Freedom Day”.

Government figures published on Friday afternoon showed 387 new cases in Lincolnshire, 90 in North East Lincolnshire and 80 in North Lincolnshire. The total is a 34.20% drop on on the 4,227 cases confirmed to last Friday.

The figures showed 12 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire in the past seven days, with six in Lincolnshire, five in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile, NHS figures have showed a total of four deaths in hospitals this week, with two each at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust.

National cases increased by 37,314 to 6,429,147, while deaths rose by 114 to 131,487.

It’s been just over a month since Freedom Day and Lincolnshire has had somewhat of a “challenging” time since the majority of COVID-19 restrictions were lifted on July 19.

Lincolnshire County Council’s deputy director of public health, Andy Fox, said the past few weeks – which saw the county’s capital become one of the UK’s coronavirus hotspots – had been “really interesting”.

He said: “It demonstrates how quickly things can change and how volatile the situation is at the moment. What it’s telling us is that COVID’s going to be around for a long time.

“We have moved into a different stage of the pandemic, where instead of seeing these big increases and big decreases, we’re just going to see a high background level of COVID-19 circulating with some volatility, with some ups and downs.

“People need to be aware that this is not over, COVID-19 is out there and it’s circulating, we still need to take all the steps that we can to protect ourselves and others.”

Meanwhile, the national Grab a Jab website appears to be having issues not showing the venues that are available for booking in Lincolnshire, but there are several offering walk-in opportunities for coronavirus vaccinations this weekend and beyond.

This comes as letters have started to arrive inviting 16 to 17-year-olds to get their coronavirus vaccine. There are walk-in opportunities available in Lincolnshire for people aged 16 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Nationally latest figures show that one in 80 people in England have COVID in the community. The Office for National Statistics said 698,100 people within the community in England had COVID-19 in the week ending 14 August. The week prior it was one in 75.

England’s R number – which represents the number of people each case will pass the virus on to – has risen to between 0.9 and 1.2.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, August 20

92,779 cases (up 557)

60,670 in Lincolnshire (up 387)

14,352 in North Lincolnshire (up 80)

17,757 in North East Lincolnshire (up 90)

2,251 deaths (up two)

1,654 from Lincolnshire (up one)

307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

290 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,354 hospital deaths (up two)

835 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

474 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

6,429,147 UK cases, 131,487 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.