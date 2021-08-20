Don’t book, just walk in for the COVID jab this weekend, 16&17-year-olds told
There’s an issue with the national Grab a Jab site
The national Grab a Jab website appears to be having issues not showing the venues that are available for booking in Lincolnshire, but there are several offering walk-in opportunities for coronavirus vaccinations this weekend and beyond.
This comes as letters have started to arrive inviting 16 to 17-year-olds to get their coronavirus vaccine.
There are walk-in opportunities available in Lincolnshire for people aged 16 and over on a ‘first come, first served’ basis as follows:
- PRSA MVC, Boston – offering Pfizer, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week. AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Tuesdays at PRSA
- Lincolnshire Showground MVC, Lincoln – offering Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, 8.30am-7pm seven days a week. AstraZeneca appointments and walk-ins will only be available on Wednesdays at Lincolnshire Showground
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough – offering Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, 9am-11am on Thursday, August 26
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe – offering AZ, first and second doses, 9am-12pm on Saturday, August 21. Pfizer walk-ins, first and second doses, will be available between 1pm and 4.30pm on the Saturday
- The Storehouse, Skegness – offering Pfizer & AZ, first and second doses on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 between 9am-3pm
- Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding – Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, Wednesday, August 25 between 12pm-7pm
- The Table Tennis Club, Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham – Pfizer and AZ, first and second doses, Saturday, August 21 and the following Tuesday and Thursday between 9.30am-6.30pm. Also available on Friday, August 27 between 4.30pm-6.30pm
Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Obviously we don’t want this glitch with the website to prevent any young person who is wanting their jab to come along this weekend.
“Many of our sites which are listed below are offering walk-ins for the 16 and 17-year-olds this weekend as we try to encourage as many as possible to come along.
“There is no need to make an appointment, and anyone over the age of 16 is invited to just simply turn up. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on a first come first served basis and at busy times it may be necessary for you to wait.”