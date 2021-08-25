A1 northbound Gonerby Moor closed after crash
Police attended the scene
The A1 northbound Gonerby Moor was closed after a crash involving a motorbike on Wednesday afternoon.
Police attended the scene and initially the A1 northbound was shut, but an eyewitness said at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, August 25 that only the slip road remained closed.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for more information, but it is not yet known if any other vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.