Lincoln game with Rotherham postponed due to international call-ups

Lincoln City’s League One fixture with Rotherham United has been rescheduled after the away side have had multiple players called up for international duty.

The Imps were due to play the Millers at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, September 4, but that fixture will now take place on Tuesday, September 14 instead, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Ticket information for Lincoln fans will be confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Rotherham will be without winger Shane Ferguson, called up to the Northern Ireland squad for upcoming internationals, and other players with announcements from respective FA’s due to follow.

It comes as EFL clubs have supported the decision of the Premier League to not release players for international matches that will take place in countries on the government’s ‘red list’ for travelling.

There had previously been an exemption for football clubs in this case, but global football governing body FIFA has changed its policy whereby clubs are now required to release players to countries on government red lists.

This is due to the ten day quarantine requirement that would leave clubs without players for three additional matches, much longer than they would in pre-pandemic times.

In a collective statement, a spokesperson for the EFL said: “The league recognises that international representation is important for both players and our competitions, with internationals from countries around the world currently playing in the EFL.

“However, in light of the challenges presented, the EFL shares the view that releasing players under these circumstances is not in the collective best interests of individuals, clubs or our domestic competition and the EFL will be writing to FIFA today to explain the position.”