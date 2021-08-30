Lincoln
August 30, 2021 10.16 am

Alternative Lincoln Pride event brings sparkle to local pub

A great turnout for the alternative Pride event

Drag acts at the alternative Lincoln Pride event at The Plough in Bracebridge on August 29. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

An alternative Lincoln Pride event was held at a local pub over the weekend and saw plenty of people in attendance to enjoy a day of colour, drinking and live music from an X Factor winner.

The LGBTQ+ event was held at The Plough in Bracebridge on Saturday, August 28 after the usual Lincoln Pride event was cancelled for a second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was co-organised by entertainer Ashley Hill and The Plough’s pub manager Ian Sievwright, and ran from 11am to 11pm, hosting hundreds of people throughout the day for a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Local musicians performed on stage during the event. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Performing at the event were former X Factor winner Matt Cardle, a variety of drag acts, an Elton John tribute and other local musicians. There was also food stalls, children’s entertainers and a disco for those attending to enjoy.

Cardle headlined the event with an acoustic set to close the evening, which saw plenty get dressed up in the rainbow colours that are synonymous with the LGTBQ+ community and Pride events.

The event was rounded off with a great performance by former X Factor winner Matt Cardle. | Photo: The Plough

The Lincolnite‘s photographer Steve Smailes was at The Plough to capture the event:

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Held at The Plough in Bracebridge. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The security staff were also getting involved in the festivities! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

