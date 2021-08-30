Alternative Lincoln Pride event brings sparkle to local pub

Sophie Wells’ 2020 Paralympic journey is over after an incredible week in her three dressage events in Tokyo, collecting the fifth and sixth medals of her glittering career.

Sophie, 31, was already a decorated Paralympian coming into these games, having won four medals in the last two Paralympic Games, two silvers and a gold at London 2012, and a gold in Rio five years ago.

Sophie, born with amniotic band syndrome which resulted in her having little to no feeling or movement in her feet and losing a number of fingers, was born in Lincoln and now lives near Saxilby, travelling halfway across the world to represent her country at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

She came into Tokyo with limited expectations after the pandemic halted training and she had to change from her winning partnership with horse ‘C Fatal Attraction’.

However, riding on ‘Don Cara M’, Sophie managed a brilliant silver in the individual test grade five, narrowly missing out on gold, which was won by Belgium’s Michele George on Thursday, August 26.

Just two days later, Sophie joined up with Sir Lee Pearson and Natasha Baker to bring home an astonishing gold in the team dressage event.

Her quest to earn medals in all three events fell at the agonising final hurdle on Monday, as she came in 4th place in the individual freestyle event, just one place off the podium spot and a famous third medal.

It brings her remarkable medal tally to six in her career, and will be a nice addition alongside the golden postbox in her honour that is outside the Magna Carta in uphill Lincoln, as well as the MBE she received in 2013.

The Lincolnite spoke to Sophie before the games got underway, and she said she hopes to do Lincoln and Great Britain proud.

Well she has done that plus so much more! Congratulations Sophie, you truly are not just a regional treasure, but a national one too.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, it was first round heartbreak for Gainsborough’s Jack Hodgson, who lost via golden point in his opening bout against Azerbaijan’s Ilham Zakiyev.

There could yet be more Greater Lincolnshire gold on the horizon, as Scunthorpe’s Victoria Rumary competes in the knockout round of the W1 category archery on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old will face Brazilian Rejane Candida de Silva in the quarter-final, meaning she is just two victories away from a guaranteed silver medal and the chance to compete for gold. Check out The Lincolnite‘s interview with Victoria here.

On Friday, reigning F46 javelin Paralympic champion Hollie Arnold, born near Grimsby, will be looking to retain her title as she prepares to compete at her fourth Paralympic Games. See what Hollie had to say when The Lincolnite caught up with her last week.