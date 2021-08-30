Alternative Lincoln Pride event brings sparkle to local pub
A great turnout for the alternative Pride event
An alternative Lincoln Pride event was held at a local pub over the weekend and saw plenty of people in attendance to enjoy a day of colour, drinking and live music from an X Factor winner.
The LGBTQ+ event was held at The Plough in Bracebridge on Saturday, August 28 after the usual Lincoln Pride event was cancelled for a second year running due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was co-organised by entertainer Ashley Hill and The Plough’s pub manager Ian Sievwright, and ran from 11am to 11pm, hosting hundreds of people throughout the day for a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
Performing at the event were former X Factor winner Matt Cardle, a variety of drag acts, an Elton John tribute and other local musicians. There was also food stalls, children’s entertainers and a disco for those attending to enjoy.
Cardle headlined the event with an acoustic set to close the evening, which saw plenty get dressed up in the rainbow colours that are synonymous with the LGTBQ+ community and Pride events.
The Lincolnite‘s photographer Steve Smailes was at The Plough to capture the event: