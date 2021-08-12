Arrests after serious assault in Long Bennington
The victim is in hospital
A man in his 40s is in hospital with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Long Bennington.
Police are conducting enquiries in Fairfield Yard, after the victim was seriously assaulted on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim is currently in hospital and three men, aged 72, 63 and 35 have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police are still appealing for people with information to come forward, and you can do so in the following ways:
- Calling 101 and quoting reference 456 of August 11
- Emailing [email protected] using the same reference in the subject line
- Anonymously contacting Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111